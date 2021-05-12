Bouton named PBC Freshman of the Year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus State Cougars shortstop Isaac Bouton was named the Peach Belt Conference Freshman of the Year as voted by the league’s coaches, announced on by the PBC office on Tuesday.
Bouton has played in all 41 games for CSU, hitting .333 with 17 doubles, two triples, 10 homers and 42 RBI. His 52 runs scored, 67 hits, and .626 slugging percentage put him in the league’s top ten in each statistical category.
“You know, he’s not your typical leadoff hitter because he’s not a fast guy, he’s not a base stealer, but he’s one of the best bats in our lineup,” Cougars head coach Greg Appleton said. “We know we’ve always got a guy that’s coming up that can get a base hit for us when we need it, and he’s got some power. In the field, he’s done an outstanding job. He’s only made five errors all year long at shortstop, and in college that’s an amazing stat.”
Junior catcher Robert Brooks, who joined Bouton in earning first-team All-PBC honors also had high praise for Bouton.
“You know, that kid is an absolute machine,” said Brooks. “That’s what we call him, we call him The Machine. He come out here and just does his thing every single day. It’s nonstop. You can go out here and ask all these guys and none of them are surprised. They’re all happy for him but none of them are surprised.”
The Cougars will face host North Georgia for the Peach Belt Conference Tournament championship this weekend. The best-of-three series begins Saturday at 1 pm ET, with a doubleheader if needed on Sunday.
