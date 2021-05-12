Columbus Bar Association holds annual Law Day celebration

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Bar Association held their annual Law Day presentation at the River Center Tuesday.
The presentation is held to celebrate the importance and the rule of law. This year’s theme is ‘advancing the rule of law in times of calm and unrest’.
Annually the event honors a person not involved with law who has contributed to the legal community. This year, recognition went to Nancy Boren.
“I’m accepting this award on behalf of hundred of coworkers, office staff, my amazing board and city administration,” said Boren.
Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, was the guest speaker at the event.
