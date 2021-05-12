Cougars ready for D2 nationals

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s been a great spring for sports at Columbus State. And the first group of Cougars set to take a shot at a national championship is the men’s golf team.
Ronan Kleu was working at the Key Golf Studio on Wednesday, looking to follow up on the success of the Southeast Regional. Kleu was second overall, while teammate Jordan Doull posted a 2-under-70, including a hole-in-one on the 16th hole to garner the Cougars their T3 finish and earn that berth at the Division II Nationals.
“The team chemistry and the team dynamics have been very good the last couple of weeks and I think that’s one of the positives we can use going into nationals,” Kleu said.
“The confidence is pretty high, especially after that regional finish,” said Doull. “We haven’t had a great year to be honest with you, but after that regional performance our confidence is higher. It’s been since 2013 since we made nationals, so we’re feeling pretty good right now.”
The Cougars came into the season with high expectations, and despite their mid-season struggles, those expectations are as high as ever. They know what they have to do to meet their lofty goals.
“We’ve just got to go in there with clear heads and not worry about anything else,” Doull said. “School’s over – we’ve just got to focus on golf and we’ll be all good.”
Kleu was focused on finishing the drill. “Just high pressure situations, holing out on the last couple of holes is very important, and just bring it home. We have the talent and if we stick together and fight for it as much as we want it, then we’ll do well.”
The tournament gets underway on Monday morning at the PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
