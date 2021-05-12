One person injured, one in custody after shooting at gas station on Veterans Pkwy.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is recovering and another person is in custody after a shooting at a gas station in Columbus.
According to Columbus Police Department Chief of Staff, Katina Williams, an innocent bystander was grazed by a bullet during what appears to be a gunfight between two individuals.
The shooting happened at the Marathon Gas Station in the 3400 block of Veterans Parkway near Hamilton Road just after midnight on May 11.
EMS treated the victim at the scene.
The suspect was taken into custody by police.
Stay with News Leader 9 on air and online for more details.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.