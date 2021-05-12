Opelika-based tech company helps law enforcement nationwide connect and engage with community

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An East Alabama technology company is making nationwide impacts on law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve.
“It’s very rewarding,” said Kevin Cummings with OCV, LLC.
OCV, LLC, an Opelika-based company, is the mastermind behind mobile apps used by about 500 public safety organizations across the country, such as sheriff’s offices and emergency management agencies.
The Opelika Police Department is one of the most recent to get their own app with the company.
“They’re looking to improve community relations and community engagement, and this is just another way to help them do that,” Cummings said.
According to the company, the app allows citizens to submit tips and check out agency programs and crime prevention methods. With OPD’s app, you can access contact information of officers and staff and even submit feedback.
“It’s important for us to be transparent and out in the community,” said Allison Duke, with OPD. “Utilizing this will just reach one step further than we’re physically able to do.”
Opelika Police Officials said the app is part of their “Together, Opelika” campaign to improve community relations and decrease crime in the area.
“Over time maybe those people that are utilizing the apps will start to engage with us on a more personal level,” Duke said.
Opelika Police and OCV officials said they hope this app makes a difference in town.
“We’re trying to be the best we can be for the community,” Duke said.
Cummings told News Leader Nine he hopes the app helps the community realize they, too, are an important part in keeping Opelika safe.
“My hope for the community is that they’re able to work together to make Opelika a better place to live, work and play,” Cummings said.
According to OCV, LLC, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Chambers County Sheriff’s Office already have similar apps. In total in Alabama, there are more than 60 organizations using the company’s app.
