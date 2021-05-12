Rain and Cooler Temperatures? Prime Napping Weather!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Cloudy, damp, and foggy conditions to deal with on Wednesday morning—a perfect excuse to get back in bed, right? Expect widespread rain coverage during the morning hours before transitioning to just scattered showers around at times during the afternoon. The front that has been stalled out north of the Chattahoochee Valley the past couple of days will finally move southward, bringing a dose of unseasonably cooler air to us over the next 48 hours. A reinforcing shot of cool air will also “wedge” east of the Appalachians, preventing temperatures from getting much warmer than the 60s over today and Thursday. Mornings will also run cooler through Saturday with lows down into the upper 40s and low 50s.
Clouds will linger for Thursday, though only isolated showers will be a possibility – most of us will stay on the drier side. Highs return to the upper 70s on Friday, along with a welcome dose of sunshine that will hang around through the weekend. Saturday and Sunday look notably warmer back in the 80s, and the warming trend will persist through next week. As of right now, rain coverage doesn’t look overly impressive next week – just a 10-20% chance of showers and storms.
