Shortage of inmates causing bulk waste pick-up delays in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Fountain City is seeing a two week delay waste pickup, according to a presentation Tuesday evening at Columbus City Council.
Deputy City Manager Lisa Goodwin tells News Leader 9 that the shortage of inmates right now is causing about a two week delay in bulk and yard waste pickup for the city. Fewer people going to trial means fewer people doing time behind bars, and fewer inmates available to help with trash pickup. However, the Fountain City has a solution now.
“Council did approve the service to be contracted out with five trucks and a three man crew for 5 days a week. That will be augmenting our services that we currently provide. So we’re still out there,” said Goodwin. “This service will just help us, so that we’re able to pick up this yard waste that’s out there. We have a lot of brown waste that’s out there, which means it’s been out there for a long time.... It’s a monthly cost of 148,150 every month, or 1.7 million dollars annually. Of course, Muscogee County Jail, they’re just not receiving anymore inmates to the camp.”
According to Goodwin, there will be no extra cost to the citizens, because it’s something they’re already paying for. One Columbus resident tells News Leader 9, she notices the delay in her neighborhood.
“It makes the neighborhood more trashy, because the animals get in the trash, when its out on the curb for a minute or two. The cats and dogs get in it, and the like the wide blowing, spreads it everywhere if it isn’t tied down good,” said Gwen Walker, an East Urban Heights resident.
Goodwin tells News Leader 9, the hope is to take the help provided through contracting out and then explore a fully automated option later on, once sanitation can get back on track.
