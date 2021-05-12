Vikings fall in state semifinals

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A three-goal surge early in the second half gave the Wesleyan Wolves a 3-2 win over the Pacelli Vikings in the GHSA Class 1A-Private state soccer semifinals on Tuesday night at Deimel Field.
The Vikings (18-3) opened the scoring in the ninth minute on a goal by Jose Vazquez.
Colin Starr kept the Wolves (13-8) off of the board until the 45th minute when they scored twice in a 26 second period. Thomas Cook tied the game at 1-1, with Cristo Martinez giving Wesleyan at 2-1 lead.
Alex Cardile extended the lead to 3-1 in the 54th minute.
Pacelli didn’t go quietly. Conor Blevins found the back of the net in the 66th minute, but the Vikings were never able to come up with the equalizer.
