Wedge Hangs On; Much Cooler for Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The wedge of cooler air is moving in on this Wednesday, and it will impact our weather in a big way heading into Thursday too. Look for areas of showers or drizzle, breezy conditions, and plenty of clouds. Highs will hold in the 60s for most areas, perhaps the 50s well north and east of Columbus. These numbers will be approaching 20 degrees below seasonal averages, but thankfully this unusual May pattern will begin to go away by Friday with more sunshine building in and highs in the 70s (after morning lows in the 40s in spots). The weekend looks beautiful - dry and warmer - with highs in the lower 80s. Next week, we will continue the process of warming up with mid and upper 80s in the forecast with increasing clouds. We’ll mention low-end rain chances (10-20%) through the middle and end of next week, but most folks will stay dry and warm, getting closer to ‘summer-like’ weather that we are used to during the latter part of the month!