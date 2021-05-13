Chilly AMs Coming Up, but Warmer & Drier PMs Ahead for Friday & the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will still have some chilly mornings ahead in our forecast with lows in the 40s and 50s Friday and Saturday morning. Highs, however, will start to recover with mid to upper 70s on Friday and low to mid 80s over the weekend. We expect mostly sunny skies as we end the week and go into Saturday and Sunday, and next week should start off warm and mostly sunny too with highs back in the mid 80s by Monday. With winds switching around out of the south and west - bringing more moisture into the area - next week, there will at least be some mention of a passing shower or storm by the middle and end of the week into next weekend, but rain chances won’t be that organized and most will stay dry and warm with highs climbing into the upper 80s and some spots getting into the lower 90s!