Columbus man charged with sexual exploitation of children

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Muscogee County man is charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of children.
Roger Frederick Tackett, 29, was charged Tuesday after an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit.
The GBI began an investigation into Tackett’s online activity after receiving several cybertips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the online possession and distribution of images depicting child pornography.
Tackett was transported to the Muscogee County Jail.
Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870.
