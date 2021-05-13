Cooldown with a Side of Sunshine!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a dreary Hump Day, weather for Thursday is making a comeback with plenty of gorgeous sunshine! The wedge of cooler air in place along with the passing cold front has also brought an unseasonable return of below average temperatures across the Valley this morning, and you can expect another round of upper 40s and low 50s for Friday (and possibly Saturday!), too. With less clouds around, highs today will rebound into the upper 60s and low 70s – still a good 10 to 15 degrees below average.
We’ll keep dry weather around in the forecast through the weekend with just a few passing clouds at times. Afternoon highs will climb back into the mid to upper 70s on Friday and 80s return over the weekend. Next week, we’ll crank up the heat (and gradually the humidity) as a ridge of high pressure builds over the Eastern U.S., and rain chances for now don’t look overly impressive (just a 10-20% coverage of isolated showers and storms each day). We’ll keep you posted, but for now, enjoy some quieter and cooler weather!
