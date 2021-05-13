Cooldown with a Side of Sunshine!

We’ll keep dry weather around in the forecast through the weekend with just a few passing clouds at times. Afternoon highs will climb back into the mid to upper 70s on Friday and 80s return over the weekend. Next week, we’ll crank up the heat (and gradually the humidity) as a ridge of high pressure builds over the Eastern U.S., and rain chances for now don’t look overly impressive (just a 10-20% coverage of isolated showers and storms each day). We’ll keep you posted, but for now, enjoy some quieter and cooler weather!