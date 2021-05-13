COVID-19 vaccine clinic now open at Columbus bus station

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Local citizens can now get the COVID-19 vaccination at the Columbus Metra Transit System on Linwood Boulevard.
The Columbus Health Department and Metra Transportation are teaming up for the clinic.
Doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be given out. An appointment is also not mandatory.
Spokesperson for the Columbus Health Department, Pamela Kirkland, tells News Leader 9 that this is another effort to bring the needle to people.
“We’re trying to get into areas of the community that people who are not able to visit the health department in our area can get to easily,” said Kirkland.
The clinic open Thursday, May 13, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
On Friday and Saturday, the clinic will open at 9 a.m. and will close at 12 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.