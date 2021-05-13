CVCC holds first in-person graduation since COVID-19 pandemic began

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - For the first time since the pandemic began, Chattahoochee Valley Community College held their first in-person graduation Wednesday, May 12.
Safety measures were in place, including face masks being required and chairs placed six feet apart. Each graduate could invite two guests.
Administrators were excited to recognize graduates in a safe personal way for the first time in more than a year.
“Well definitely our enrollment numbers, we have seen decline during the course of the pandemic and that’s been a trend all over really; so it’s been a challenge - one that we are stepping up to the plate and taking on,” said Myya Robinson, Marketing and Media Coordinator. “So our institution is no different. It has definitely felt the affects of the the pandemic but we’re excited about moving forward and what’a ahead for us…our graduates have been excited because it wasn’t like this- this time last year.”
218 degrees and certificates were given to the graduates of Chattahoochee Valley Community College.
