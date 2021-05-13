Gas prices continue to rise in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Gas prices are rising in the Chattahoochee Valley. Plenty of drivers are causing a frenzy by racing to the pumps and filling up.
Experts tell News Leader 9 that there is not a shortage of gas, but there are some places in this area that are experiencing outages, due to a high amount of drivers panic buying which is causing the prices to rise.
“We generally reserve that term to say there is a gasoline shortage and their is none available. That’s not what we’re seeing. There is plenty of gasoline that’s in the pipeline, that’s ready to be disbursed out to the station as soon as those pipelines are up and operating again,” said AAA spokesperson, Garrett Townsend. “For example, in the Columbus area the average is 2.82 a gallon, for regular unleaded. That’s a 2-cent increase from yesterday. In fact nationally, the average is about 3 dollars a gallon.”
According to Townsend, a cyber attack on the Colonial Pipeline, which runs up the east coast, is forcing the gas provider to shut down. This, in turn, is causing drivers to panic and flood gas stations to top off their gas tanks. Adding to that, several governors declared a state of emergency because of fuel supply.
Arthur Swope, the gas station manager at an Auburn gas station tells News Leader 9 he’s had to raise his prices at least 20 cents this week.
“I say that because everybody’s buying too much. Just yesterday, we sold three day’s supply in one day. If everybody would just hold off, just a little bit, we’ll get more in,” said Swope.
Colonial Pipeline released a statement just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, saying things are back up and running, and gas stations should be back to normal soon.
