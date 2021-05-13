Reward offered for arrest of Georgia murder suspect

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Atlanta Police Department is hoping Alabama residents can help find a suspect they say is wanted for murder.
According to Central Alabama Crimestoppers, the CrimeStoppers of Greater Atlanta is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Andre Thomas.
Thomas is wanted for his role in a Feb. 17 homicide, according to Atlanta police. He is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Thomas may have relatives and associates in the area of Covington County and may have reached out to them in an effort to escape the law, police added.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Thomas, please immediately call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867). You may also use CrimeStoppers toll-free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.