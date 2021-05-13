Senior Prank: Minecraft Creeper at Auburn High School

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Some graduating seniors from Auburn High School decided to pull a senior prank by building a giant Minecraft Creeper.
The prank members, all 12th-grade students, consisted of Brayden Noh (planning to attend Caltech), Gabriel Au (planning to attend Johns Hopkins), John Stanwick (planning to attend Purdue), Ben Davis (planning to attend Purdue), and Jeremy Wang (planning to attend Auburn).
Noh says the students all took engineering programs at Auburn High School, so building this large box sculpture was their way to show that they could collaborate and build a cool idea in just few days.
