Seven area athletes sign letters of intent

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Seven athletes from two high school signed collegiate letters of intent on Thursday.
Pacelli soccer players David Hernandez and Gabriel Fleming will continue as teammates at the college level, both signing with Point University.
Pierre Summers couldn’t decide whether to play football or basketball in college, so he opted for Concordia University in Mequon, Wisc., where he’ll play both sports for the Falcons.
“A lot of schools had wanted to give me a chance but I had to go with what I like,” Summers said. “Being welcomed by Coach Walker and loving both sports, basketball and football, they welcomed me into those, both positions, and so I felt like that was home.”
Four Spencer Greenwave athletes also made their spots at the next level official. Timothy White signed a soccer scholarship with Toccoa Falls College, while three others will play basketball at the collegiate level.
Jha’lil Parker signed with Highland Community College of Kansas, Jaquez Holt will head to Wallace State in Alabama, and Jaylin Sellers will compete at the Division I level, signing with Ball State University.
For Sellers, it marked the next step in a journey he never thought was possible.
“It means a lot because it’s always a dream when you’re a kid but you really don’t think you can really make it that far with all the doubters, but if you put God first you can do anything,” said Sellers. “It took a lot, days-in days-out of hard work each and every day, never giving up and making sure you’re taking your time and never listening to anybody saying you can’t do this or you can’t do that, because where there’s a will there’s a way.”
