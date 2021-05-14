Americus Police believe shootings are gang-related

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Americus Police said they are noticing a dramatic increase of cars and houses being shot at. Americus Police Chief Mark Scott believes people are retaliating to what’s said on social media. He said this is a new phenomenon that he’s trying to stop immediately.
Chief Scott said many times people know about some of these issues, but they won’t say anything until after shootings. He wants people to realize this is not normal or something to scoff at.
Bessie May Circle had the most shootings in Americus. A victim who wants to stay anonymous said his house was shot up, and his home is in the middle of a gang war. He also says this past Monday was not the first time his home was shot at.
Pastor Courtney Moore said he was raised in this and he believes there’s built-up anger in the community, and younger people aren’t thinking about the consequences that come with shootings.
“They have lost a sense of valuing life and who they are, and knowing that your life can be better, and something better can come out of going into neighborhoods shooting up another side of town, or shooting up another gang that does not represent your gang,” said Moore.
Moore said he plans on sponsoring a stop the violence event in Americus next month.
Americus Police are trying to combat these shootings by creating a community-based program to teach younger people how to resolve conflicts.
