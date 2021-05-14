Beautiful Weekend Ahead!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Going into the weekend we will still have some chilly starts to discuss with 40s and 50s early Saturday morning, and perhaps a few 40s early Sunday morning in the normally colder spots. The afternoons will be wonderful, however, with highs back in the low to mid 80s with mostly sunny skies. Getting ready for next week, we’ll continue the streak of warmer temperatures with mid to upper 80s in the forecast for Monday through Friday. We’ll mention low-end rain chances starting Tuesday (10%) with the possibility that Wednesday (20%) will feature a slightly higher coverage. It won’t rain everywhere by any means, with these chances being rather ‘summer-like’ to go along with the warm temperatures in the forecast. It may not be until next weekend that we see a more organized chance at a few showers or storms.