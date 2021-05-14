Columbus Police Department hosts 38th Annual Special Olympics Torch Run

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department hosted their 38th Annual Special Olympics Torch Run Thursday morning.
The torch run is a relay between law enforcement agencies across Georgia that benefits the Special Olympics.
The route began on 10th Street in downtown Columbus and ended at Lake Oliver Marina.
“This gives us an opportunity to help giveback to the community,” said Chief Freddie Blackmon. “Because the GA Special Olympics Torch Run is designed to bring about an awareness for Special Olympics and raise funds so that the Special Olympic Athletes are able to participate year round in various Olympic-style athletic events.”
Following the run, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office provided lunch for all who participated.
