Domestic Violence Roundtable offers training to local law enforcement

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Local law enforcement says because of COVID-19, domestic violence cases are continuing to skyrocket. A roundtable event is offering training on domestic violence for police officers to help survivors in need.
“We could get anywhere from 85 to 150 calls a day on domestic violence in Muscogee County,” said Columbus Asst. Police Chief Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick.
With Muscogee County ranking number two outside of metro Atlanta for the number of domestic related homicides in the state, community leaders are coming together to try to cut back on the violence.
“We have a commitment to end domestic violence by acting as a referral organization for victims of abuse to ensure they have access to resources and other information,” said Chandra Wilson, Domestic Violence Roundtable member.
The Domestic Violence Roundtable is offering training to all law enforcement officers in the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit on May 17 and 24, in hopes it better educates officers on how to respond to potentially deadly domestic violence calls.
“We can find out the primary aggressor of course and what we can do to circumvent those type of incidents from happening like anger management classes, DFCS, get some help for the family the total unit,” said Asst. Police Chief Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick.
Not only will law enforcement receive six hours of accredited post credits, but the big takeaway will be that they will have solid information and resources to give to survivors of domestic violence if they attend the training.
“Things that could potentially turn deadly, we could probably put a tac or pin on it to get people help before it turns to that murder situation,” said Dent-Fitzpatrick.
The training will be virtual but those who attend will receive free lunch vouchers.
