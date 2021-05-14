Goodwill hosts free summer program for high school students

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today is the last day to register your child for a free youth summer program.
It’s aimed at helping students earn a nationally accredited certification in customer service. The HYPE Summer Youth Program is free for high school students. They will learn valuable work and life skills for success after graduation.
“A program like this is important for our youth because they not only learning skills that will help them to transition into adulthood,” said training director, Dalia Viaz.
Some of the skills children will learn during the program include financial literacy, resume writing along with networking opportunities.
