LaGrange man charged with child sex crimes

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Section arrested a man on multiple child sex charges.
On May 13, officers began an investigation into an alleged sexual assault. Investigators determined 39-year-old Jerome J. Huzzie had sexually assaulted a 15-year-old female at an undisclosed location within the city of LaGrange.
Huzzie was arrested and charged with child molestation, aggravated child molestation, and aggravated sodomy. Huzzie was not on probation, parole or bond at the time of these offenses.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Investigator Pat Tunnell at 706-883-2697.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.