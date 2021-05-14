Lee County residents to vote on zoning regulations

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s time to go to the polls for people who live in an unincorporated section of Lee County known as ‘Beat 13′.
Those residents must decide if county zoning regulations should apply to this area, east of Opelika and out of the city limits. For the approximately two-thousand people in the area, their vote could determine whether or not to give the Lee County Planning Commission the authority to apply its zoning regulations on the area.
Some ‘Beat 13′ residents have raised opposition to a mining company’s plan to build a quarry.
“The Planning Commission is not about a quarry. Now, will it impact the quarry’s decisions? Obviously it will,” said Kevin Flanagan, Lee County Planning Commission. “But the planning commission was asked by the commission to come back together and work on zoning ordinances potentially based on the vote related to just a quality of life and property value.”
Those who are registered voters of ‘Beat 13′ will be allowed to vote in the election on Tuesday, according to Probate Judge Bill English.
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
