Opelika police searching for theft suspect

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a theft suspect.
On April 15, Opelika police began investigating a theft of property, first degree, that occurred in the 2000 block of Interstate Dr.
The male suspect can be seen on camera wearing a black mask, black pants, black shoes and a black shirt with a white print design on the front and a Mona Lisa design on the back.
The suspect took three Apple iPhones from the side desk inside the AT&T store.
If you have any information on this incident or the identity of the suspect, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.
