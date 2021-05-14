Police investigate shooting on Drake St. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting that happened in Columbus May 13.
Authorities say two cars exchanged gunfire after an accident at the intersection of Drake Street and Manning Avenue, off of South Lumpkin Road. According to police, a vehicle responsible for the accident left the scene.
Another vehicle followed that car and that’s when shots were fired. No injuries were reported.
Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact the Columbus Police Department.
