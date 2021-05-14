Working for the Weekend? The Forecast is Fantastic!!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We end the work week with abundant sunshine and warmer highs than we have seen the past few days topping out in the upper-70s for most of us! The weekend forecast features more sunshine across the Chattahoochee Valley as we continue on this warming trend. We start off Saturday a little on the cool side of things with lows in the 50s, but we warm up quickly with clear skies around as temperatures climb to the 80s. We may see a few clouds around on Sunday, especially in the evening hours, but for the most part just sunny and calm conditions persist through Monday. Clouds build back in a bit more by Tuesday as some slightly humid air starts to return to the area. We will see highs in the upper-80s in many spots by the middle and end of the next work week. Rain chances stay very low with the best shot at any rain over the next 9 days coming on Wednesday and Thursday.