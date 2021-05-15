Calvary wins third straight state baseball title

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Calvary Christian Knights claimed their third straight state title on Friday, sweeping the Lafayette Christian Cougars 8-4 and 4-2 in the GAPPS baseball state semifinals at Hale Field.
In the opener, Carson Collier had a homer and three RBI, while Matthew Pearce went the distance, tossing an 8-hitter and striking out 11, including eight of the first nine batters he faced.
Jax Dyer followed up a 3-for-4, 2 RBI performance in the opener by going 3-for-3 with a double, homer, and 3 RBI in the nightcap.
Sebastian Griffeth pitched the first four innings in the second game to pick up the win, while Jesse Donohoe earned a save with three scoreless innings.
Calvary won state titles in 2018 and 2019, losing a chance to earn a three-peat in 2020 thanks to the response to COVID. They fixed that omission to earn that third state championship trophy.
