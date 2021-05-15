Columbus Health Dept. holds drive-thru vaccination clinic for children ages 12-17

With the FDA’s authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for tweens and teens, Dr. Anatole Karpovs says it will not only help protect kids but hopefully mitigate the spread of the virus in schools. (Source: KPLC)
By Jessie Gibson | May 15, 2021 at 9:33 AM EDT - Updated May 15 at 9:33 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the approval of vaccinating kids ages 12 to 15, more vaccine clinics are expanding their administration.

You can set up your child in that age group for an appointment at your local CVS or Walgreens.

Starting Monday, May 17, The Georgia Department of Health is offering drive-thru clinics from Monday through Wednesday.

On Thursday, May 20, your child can get their COVID-19 shot at any Phoebe Putney Health System location.

Below is a list of vaccination sites for children the week:

  • Monday, May 17
    • Columbus Health Dept. - 5601 Veterans Parkway
      • 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Tuesday, May 18
    • Columbus Health Dept. - 5601 Veterans Parkway
      • 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
    • Harris County Health Dept. - 210 Forest Hill Dr., Hamilton
      • 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Wednesday, May 19
    • Columbus Technical College - 928 Manchester Expressway
      • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Children who get vaccinated at these clinics will be vaccinated with Pfizer. A parent must sign a consent form.

