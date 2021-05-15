A Fantastic Weekend Forecast for the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have a whole lot of sunshine in the forecast for the weekend, and it will last through Monday! Highs are on the upward trend through the week with 80s and mid-80s for the weekend and mid-to-upper 80s for the work week. Next weekend we may be pushing towards the 90 degree mark, and we will continue to keep an eye on this as we get further into the forecast period. Clouds will build back into the forecast on Tuesday, but we will still keep a decent amount of sunshine around throughout the week with just partly cloudy skies. There is not enough confidence in rain chances to formally put them in the forecast, and we look to stay dry through the next week. We cannot rule out a shower or two around the middle of the week, but for now that does not look likely.