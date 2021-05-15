Have you filed your taxes? Tax Day is Monday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Have you filed your taxes yet? The deadline is almost here.
May 17 is ‘Tax Day’, the official deadline for individuals to file their 2020 federal tax return.
The deadline is a month later than usual because of the pandemic.
However, returns are backed up. An unusually large backlog of returns from 2019 and 2020 are being processed and will likely be delayed.
The IRS also says it is taking longer to process mailed documents, such as paper tax returns and related correspondence.
