Master Kleen offers free cleaning services for job interview outfits

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local cleaning company is helping those in the community out who are prepping for a job interview.
Master Kleen Dry Cleaners is giving free cleaning services to unemployed individuals who need helping looking their best for a future job interview.
People can come and get their outfit cleaned and pressed free of charge.
“People are already nervous when they go into an interview, they want to present well, they want to do well, and when, you know I feel like when you have a cleaned and pressed outfit, it just really helps boost one’s confidence,” said Rhonda Eysel, CEO of Master Kleen Dry Cleaners.
The store began the initiative in February, and CEO Rhonda Eysel says as of right now there’s no expiration date to it.
