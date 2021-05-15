Police investigating shooting at the intersection of Veterans Pkwy. and Whitesville Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting that happened at the intersection of Whitesville Road and Veterans Parkway. Authorities say the shooting happened around 7:30 Thursday evening.
According to police, someone shot a man in the parking lot of the old Sneakers store, across from Outskirts and Walgreens. Outskirts owner, Bobby Judge, tells News Leader 9 it concerns him something like that could happen out in the open, especially so close to his business.
“It makes you a little uneasy that something like that can happen. I think that everybody should be aware that something like that can happen though,” said Judge. “Especially in this time of day and age. People I think should be prepared and know what they need to do in case something like that happens.”
Police haven’t released the names of the victim or a suspect.
According to police, after being shot, the victim traveled a mile or two up the street to a parking lot. Then asked employees at a restaurant for help. Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact the Columbus Police Department.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.