Police investigating shooting at the intersection of Veterans Pkwy. and Whitesville Rd.

Columbus Police are investigating a shooting that happened at the intersection of Whitesville Road and Veterans Parkway.

By James Giles | May 15, 2021 at 9:09 AM EDT - Updated May 15 at 9:09 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting that happened at the intersection of Whitesville Road and Veterans Parkway. Authorities say the shooting happened around 7:30 Thursday evening.

According to police, someone shot a man in the parking lot of the old Sneakers store, across from Outskirts and Walgreens. Outskirts owner, Bobby Judge, tells News Leader 9 it concerns him something like that could happen out in the open, especially so close to his business.

“It makes you a little uneasy that something like that can happen. I think that everybody should be aware that something like that can happen though,” said Judge. “Especially in this time of day and age. People I think should be prepared and know what they need to do in case something like that happens.”

Police haven’t released the names of the victim or a suspect.

According to police, after being shot, the victim traveled a mile or two up the street to a parking lot. Then asked employees at a restaurant for help. Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact the Columbus Police Department.

