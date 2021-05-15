Sunday - Near Perfect May Conditions

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s a great weekend to be your Meteorologist, as it’s very difficult to complain about a forecast like this! After a chilly start in the morning (to be fair) it warmed up to comfortable conditions in the the upper 70s to near 80, this warming trend will continue. But starting with tonight we will be back in the middle 50s for most, with mostly clear skies, so still a tad cool for sure. Sunday will be a great day to hit the lake or do any recreational activity, temps rise through he low and middle 80s with lots of sunshine, our humidity levels will be low, so a not the muggy conditions you’d normally start to expect this time of year. But this might be the last of the crisp conditions we see before more summer like muggy air kicks in, as we progress through next week we see many days in the upper 80s with increasing values on the muggy meter. Good news is all of the next 9 days are forecast to be rain free! Next weekend we make a run at our first 90 degree reading in the Columbus area, just in time for late May. Enjoy your Sunday!