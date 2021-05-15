Uptown Columbus creates new locator maps with QR codes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus is using a new creative way to assist visitors maneuver through uptown.
Visitors can now scan a QR code on their smart devices. The new method makes it a little easier for travelers to find restaurants and other attractions. Once the QR code is scanned a link will pop up with a directory.
“We have developed and installed new maps and signs were also are very thoughtful and took that same method and use that on our website so when people go to our website and look for information that same map is there we also print a brochure so use that same map and that grocery as well and this is a way to kind of have similar vocabulary for all digital print pieces,” said Ed Wolverton, President of Uptown Columbus.
The new codes will be placed on the map signs around town.
