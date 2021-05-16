All Pro Dad holds end-of-school celebration at local church in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - All Pro Dad held a free end-of-school celebration Saturday at For All Nations Church on Buena Vista Road.
Fathers and their children got to enjoy breakfast and fun outdoor activities.
All Pro Dad groups normally meet monthly in nine local schools to give fathers and their kids time to focus on one another, share thoughts about important values, and build their relationships and communication skills. COVID-19 restrictions caused these meetings to be temporarily discontinued.
“It’s been an amazing feeling especially from last year,” said Kuturi Edwards, All Pro Dad. “Everyone’s been impacted by COVID-19. Just to bring it together and to see the dads come out and have fun and the kids are having fun all over running to playing.”
This event is designed to give fathers and their children a chance to spend time together and reconnect with All Pro Dad, or experience the All Pro Dad program for the first time.
