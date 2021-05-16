Big Pattern Change This Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - So it was bound to happen, however, lately we have been fairly cooler than average with low humidity. That is about to change in a big way heading into later this week and the upcoming weekend. The pattern that is known as an “Omega Block” will form, which is essentially our jet stream moving up into Canada, and a persistent strong southerly flow from the Gulf of Mexico. Despite the flow from the Gulf, we will manage to stay dry the entire 9-Day forecast as any precipitation rides along and around of blocking pattern, so only a mix of sun & clouds will be the most we see. Temperatures though the week will rise into the mid and upper 80s with more muggy conditions, overnight lows will remain in the low and middle 60s. This weekend and the following week we see a signal of the first widespread low and middle 90s of the season. Dust off the A/C’s and get the fans ready! We’ll have updates through out the week on this mid-summer like heat on the horizon.