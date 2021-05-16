Columbus Convention and Trade Center sees increase in bookings

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As more of Muscogee County’s population becomes fully vaccinated, the Columbus Convention and Trade Center is starting to see a return in bookings.
According to Hayley Tillery, Executive Director of the Columbus Trade Center, the cancellations of weddings and events allowed time for Uptown Columbus’ infrastructure to blossom.
Tillary says many of the new hotels, which have opened up in the last year, is a driving reason behind some of the Trade Center’s recent bookings.
“On average for social events, we are probably up to having 4 or 5 of those a week,” said Tillery. “Conferences and conventions - we are hoping to see a trend of 3 to 4 of those a month. That is the goal and it is becoming a reality.”
Tillery said there will be a fairly large tattoo convention coming to the Trade Center in the fall.
