Harris County High School holds in-person graduation

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s that time of year for high school and college graduations, and Harris County High School seniors got to turn their tassles Saturday morning, May 15.
More than 400 students graduated from Harris County High School Saturday morning and they got to celebrate in person. Harris County principal Tyler Dunn said he’s grateful that this year’s ceremony looked a lot different than last year’s.
“This time last year, we were scrambling around to find some way to honor students and we found several creative ways, said Dunn. “We ultimately were able to have some semblance of a graduation ceremony, but not to this degree. So, we’re excited to bring the community, the families, and all the students together this morning.”
Each graduate got six tickets for family and friends to come to the ceremony. Dunn said they asked all attendees to exercise caution to stay safe during COVID-19.
And among graduations Saturday, Columbus State University also held three drive-in graduation ceremonies. Congratulations to all of this year’s graduates from WTVM News Leader 9!
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.