High Pressure Building... Calm Weather Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As we end a beautiful weekend across the Chattahoochee Valley with highs in the mid-80s for Sunday, we look ahead to even more beautiful weather in the extended forecast. High pressure nearby is going to take the wheel and steer our forecast into sunshine with a few clouds in the mix throughout the next 9 days. A dome of high pressure settles in bringing us calm weather with no rain to mention as temperatures climb over the coming days. We kick off the work week with highs in the mid-80s, but by the middle of the week we will start to creep into the upper-80s. By Friday and the weekend we could very well be looking at highs in the 90s - our first 90 degree forecast of 2021! Calm weather will persist to give us a well-deserved break from the stormy weather we experienced during the first half of May.