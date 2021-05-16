Lee Co. man convicted of intentional murder of 72-year-old man found dead in well

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lee County jury has found a man guilty for the murder of 72-year-old James Edmund Clarke.
The jury deliberated on May 14, for only four hours, before finding Hubert Timothy Sprayberry guilty of intentional murder.
Clarke was reported missing on Dec. 19, 2019, after not being seen for approximately three weeks prior. Clarke’s body was found 10 days later bound to cinder blocks at the bottom of a 25-foot well on Sprayberry’s property.
An autopsy of Clarke’s body revealed that he had been shot three times in the head and stabbed 22 times in the back. Sprayberry was developed as a suspect when rope and duct tape matching the items used to bind Clarke’s body were found in Sprayberry’s van.
According to the Lee County District Attorney’s Office, immediately upon Sprayberry’s conviction, Alabama District Attorney Garrett Saucer informed the court of Sprayberry’s nine prior felony convictions, and the state would be asking that Sprayberry be sentenced as a habitual offender.
Sprayberry faces the possibility of a life sentence.
