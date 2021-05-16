Spencer High School holds naming ceremony for outdoor sports complex

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Spencer High School’s outdoor sports complex in Columbus officially has a new name - the James “Monk” Johnson Greenwave Sports Complex.
Friends and family, including former NFL players from Tennessee, celebrated with Johnson at the naming ceremony Saturday afternoon, May 15.
The former Spencer High student’s greatest achievements span beyond the football field. He’s also known for his philantrhopic and humanitarian efforts by giving his time, talents and resources.
“In my wildest dream I never thought anything like this to happen to me,” said Johnson. “You know normally things like this happen after a person is deceased and to be able to see this while I’m still living man its the such a great honor call.”
Johnson has severed as a youth basketball coach and has chaired several committees raising funds to help local families with basic needs as well as being an active role model and mentor for young men.
