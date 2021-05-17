CHIME IN: Happy Graduation Week - show off graduates who make you proud!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s a big week for many in the Chattahoochee Valley - the beginning of a new chapter!
Happy Graduation Week to the Class of 2021! This is a day that many of you have looked forward to for years, and a day that some have been nervous about; however, it’s a new beginning for all, so let’s make it great.
Eleanor Roosevelt said it best, “The future belongs to those that believe in the beauty of their dream.”
Chime in with a picture of a graduate that you’re especially proud of today! And from News Leader 9, congratulations to the Class of 2021!
