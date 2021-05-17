Columbus police investigating shooting on Manchester Expressway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three law enforcement agencies in Columbus responded to a shootout early Sunday morning near the intersection of Manchester Expressway and Armour Road.
News Leader 9 had crews on the scene. There were dozens of bullet shell casings that were found on the ground in the area.
Multiple ambulances responded to the scene at the time of the original emergency call but there is no word on possible victims at this time.
Law enforcement had the area blocked off for almost four hours Sunday morning. The crime scene was somewhat spread out in the area to the gas station next door and to some businesses behind Waffle House. News Leader 9 was told the shooting originated at Club Fetish.
Columbus police, Muscogee County sheriff’s deputies and Columbus State police all responded to the scene.
