Death investigation underway after body found in West Point Lake

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities in Troup County are investigating after a body was found in West Point Lake Saturday, May 15.
Officers responded to the 200 block of Thomas Dr. in regards to a possible deceased person in the water at approximately 1:30 p.m. Once investigators arrived, they located a severely decomposed body floating in a small cove. The body was brought to shore.
Due to the condition of the body, the sex and race could be determined at the time of the discovery. The body is being sent to the GBI crime lab in hopes of identification and if a cause of death can be determined.
Stay with News Leader 9 as more details become available.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.