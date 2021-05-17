GEMA vaccination site in Columbus to close this week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The GEMA vaccination site at the Columbus Civic Center is closing Friday, May 21.
The last COVID-19 shot will be given at 5 p.m. GEMA officials say they’ve vaccinated around 32,000 people and though the demand has dropped significantly, officials believe they have accomplished their mission.
GEMA is currently offering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine for those who have gotten their first.
The clinic will continue to operate at the Columbus Civic Center and will open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Friday.
