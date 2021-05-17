Local groups in Columbus fight against violence in community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Local groups in the Fountain City are coming together to promote peace and fight against violence in the community.
It’s all about changing the narrative of the community, CEO of the Men of Valor Excellence Group Desi Morgan says.
“The narrative is we’re trying to get these kids other resources instead of going out to the streets to the gangs and to the drugs and to the violence - just give them great resources that can reach out to these people with these organizations,” said Desi Morgan, CEO of M.O.V.E.
M.O.V.E and the Fountain City Village had food, games and entertainment for anyone and everyone in the community as a way to show they care.
“We have rappers, we have comedians, we incorporated Dancing Divas right now, we’ve got a lot of these non-profit organizations with this mentoring program,” said Morgan.
The M.O.V.E organization provides love and support to young boys and girls in the area who need it.
“We check on them at school, they have a phone call, they give us a phone call at least once a week, anything they need going on with school supplies - sometimes even if they need clothes or anything, we reach out if they’re having problems at home,” said Morgan.
Morgan says anyone who wants to be a part of the movement can, and he hopes events like Sunday’s will bring about unity in the Fountain City.
“That’s what it’s all about. It’s called village work. When all of us come together, that’s power and numbers,” said Morgan.
“If I was one of them, what would I want if was in this situation, what would I want some to provide for me? And so in that mindset, I’m doing what I would want an older brother to do for me,” said Andrew Smith III, Fountain City Village Manager.
Smith with the Fountain City Village says the groups plan to hold events like these every month this year.
