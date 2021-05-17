Mostly Dry Through Mid-Week; Heat Wave Builds Through the Weekend & Next Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weather through Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy at times with enough sunshine peeking through to get highs back in the mid 80s in most spots. The chance of rain is just about too small to mention, but I don’t guess it would be outside the realm of possibility to see quick passing shower either day. A large majority of folks will stay dry, however, and I’m not that concerned about rain chances. For the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend, we expect the heat to continue to build with upper 80s and lower 90s in the forecast and a good amount of sunshine each day. The weather pattern - a ridge of high pressure keeping things high and dry will continue to build and strengthen into next week with low to mid 90s in the forecast beyond that, still without any good chance of rain or storms.