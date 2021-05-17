Sports Leader 9 goes riverboarding

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After living by the Chattahoochee River for over six months, I finally decided it was time to test the waters. Let’s just say the experience did not disappoint! While my technique left much to be desired, I’m happy that I stayed with my board the entire time.
Here’s what I said immediately after I got out of the water: “You’re coming in pretty hot, and then you see that big pile of white. And then next thing you know, I’m holding my board with one arm. It’s much harder than you think. Even though it’s not that far of a distance, keeping the board is difficult. You’ve got the first wave, the second wave... By the time you’re done, you’re just trying to get out of that eddy so you can make it around. Then, you’re exhausted to paddle back. That was much harder than I thought, and I’m not just saying that for TV. That was pretty hard.”
Kevin Yount, founder of the Appalachian Riverboard company, introduced me to riverboarding. He’s been a semi-pro athlete in the sport since 2007. He describes riverboarding as “ocean body boarding on white water.” Kevin comes to the valley every year to meet with local riverboarder and show beginners (like me!) how it’s done.
You can reach Kevin at appalachian.riverboarding@gmail.com.
